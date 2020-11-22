Sections
Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020 to be released today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s how to download

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2020 examination will be able to download the hall tickets online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 10:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020. (PTI file)

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) on Sunday, November 22, 2020, on its official website.

The examination that was scheduled to be held on November 8, 2020 will now be conducted on December 4, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won't be entertained.

The examination that was scheduled to be held on November 8, 2020 will now be conducted on December 4, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020 after it is released:



Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in



On the homepage, click on Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit Card 2020 link available

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar BCECEB ITICAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

