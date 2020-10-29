Sections
Bihar BEd-CET provisional seat allotment result announced, here’s how to check

Bihar B.Ed CET 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Bihar B.Ed provisional seat allotment result on its official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar B.Ed CET 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Bihar B.Ed- CET provisional seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates can check their provisional seat allotment result by logging in to the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The Bihar B.Ed (Bachelor’s of Education) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 was conducted on September 22.

Candidates will have to pay the fees online on or before November 5. Final allotment result will be declared on November 6. After the final list is released, candidates will have to go for physical verification of documents in the participating universities from November 9 to 12 and 23 to 25.

Direct link to check BEd seat allotment result 2020

Check Counselling Schedule here

How to check Bihar B. Ed Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2020: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 Counselling/ Login link



Step 3: Key in your login credentials to and your choices of colleges and allotted seat.

Step 4: Your Bihar BEd CET Counselling Sear Allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

List Of B.Ed. College Under Universities of Bihar

Aryabhatt Gyan University, Patna

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepur

Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur

Jai Prakash University, Chapra

Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

Magadh University, Bodhgaya

Maulana Majhar-ul-Haq Arabic and Persian University, Patna

Munger University, Munger

Patna University, Patna

Patliputra University, Patna

Purnea University, Purnea

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur

Veer Kunwar Singh University, Aara

