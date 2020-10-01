Bihar BEd CET results 2020 declared at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga on Thursday declared the results of Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on its official website. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Bihar BEd CET results 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga on Thursday declared the results of Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam can check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination was conducted on September 22, 2020. Earlier on September 24, the university had released the provisional answer key for Bihar BEd CET 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 27, 2020.

Direct link to check Bihar BEd CET results 2020

How to check Bihar BEd CET results 2020:

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar BEd CET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for further reference.