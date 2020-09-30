Sections
Bihar BEd CET results 2020 expected today, here's how to check

Bihar BEd CET results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam will be able to check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar BEd CET results 2020. (Screengrab)

Bihar BEd CET results 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga is expected to declare the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) result 2020 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam will be able to check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The varsity conducted the Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination on September 22, 2020. Earlier on September 24, the varsity had released the provisional answer key for Bihar BEd CET 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 27, 2020.

How to check Bihar BEd CET results 2020:



Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in



On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar BEd CET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for further reference.

