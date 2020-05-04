Bihar Board 10th answersheet evaluation 2020 postponed further, check details

Sections
Earlier, the evaluation of the class 10 answer sheets was postponed until May 3, 2020.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:29 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has decided to further postpone the evaluation of answersheets for class 10 annual board exams till May 17. The decision has been taken, as a precautionary measure, in view of the extension of lockdown by the central government till May 17 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

“In view of the extended coronavirus lockdown, the board has decided to postpone the evaluation of answersheets for class 10 board exam till May 17,” said Anand Kishore, chairman of the Bihar board in a press statement on Monday.

According to the board, all-district education officials and evaluation centres have been informed about the decision.



