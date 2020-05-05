Bihar Board 10th paper evaluation begins tomorrow, will take 7 days to finish work, says BSEB chairperson

Sections
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the evaluation process for class 10th board exam answer scripts from Wednesday, May 6 onwards amid lockdown.

Updated: May 05, 2020 08:58 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the evaluation process for class 10th board exam answer scripts from Wednesday, May 6 onwards amid lockdown. With the resumption of evaluation work, candidates of class 10th Bihar Board exam can expect their results soon.

Bihar Board class 12th results for all streams i.e., arts, science and commerce have already been declared on March 24.

“We are trying to find out possible ways for carrying out evaluation work. Since we have around 25% of answersheets unchecked, less number of evaluators would be required for assessment. A week will be enough to settle the remaining work,” BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor told HT.

He also said that the evaluation work will be done keeping in mind the precautions and following social distancing in order to keep the evaluators safe.



BSEB had suspended all evaluation work for class 10th board exam answersheets after announcement of lockdown on March 22.

Initially, it was suspended till March 31. However, it was extended till April 14 after the lockdown 2.0 was announced. Later, with the announcement of Lockdown 3.0 till May 3, the suspension was again extended till May 3. Now the board has announced that the evaluation process will resume from May 6.

Over 12 lakh candidates of Bihar Board 10th exam are eagerly waiting for their results.

