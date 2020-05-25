Sections
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB matric result 2020 can check their results online. Check details here.

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared today (HT File)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB matric result 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at onlinebseb.in.

With this, the long wait of lakhs of students will end soon. Around 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exam that was conducted from February 17 to 24. Earlier, BSEB had announced that the Bihar Board matric result 2020 will be declared by the end of March or in the beginning of April. But the evaluation of answersheet had to be stopped midway due to the lockdown. The evaluation resumed on May 6 and was wrapped up last week.

Click here to get BSEB matric result 2020 alert

How to check BSEB Bihar matric result 2020:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. They will have to enter their registration number and roll number and roll code to check their results 2020.

Last year, the BSEB had declared the Bihar Board matric result 2019 in record 29 days after concluding the exam. The exam was conducted from February 21 to 28 and the result was declared on April 6.



Click here for full coverage of Bihar Board matric result 2020

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Luxury brands makes ‘Rainbow’ symbol of hope
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
Will the post-Corona world see a resurrection of single screens?
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Songs of patriotism are a Uttarakhand band’s tribute to Covid warriors
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for England series in June
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.