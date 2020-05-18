Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date: BSEB matric result may be declared on this date

Sections
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: A large number of students of Bihar Board are anxiously waiting for their results, which was scheduled to be announced by March end, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB, Matric Result 2020 date: A large number of students of Bihar Board are anxiously waiting for their results, which was scheduled to be announced by March end, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination results may be declared on Wednesday, May 20, according to a report in livehindustan.com. The report says that the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and the result of the Bihar board Class 10 examination will be declared after the verification process is over.

A BSEB official had last week told Hindustan Times, that the Bihar board matric result 2020 will be declared in the coming week. “Evaluation of pending answersheets has been almost complete. After preparation of toppers’ list, the board will finish other formalities including verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers’ through video call”, the official had said.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check the Bihar Board matric result 2020 at the official website of Bihar board at .bsebinteredu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.



According to reports, this year, 15 lakh, 29 thousand and 393 students appeared in Bihar Board Class 10 exams. The examinations were held from February 17 to February 24 at 1368 exam centres across the state. In 2019, Bihar board Class 10 results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

The Bihar board intermediate (class 12) results 2020 were declared on March 24.

