Sections
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Decision on answersheet evaluation in next 2 days

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Decision on answersheet evaluation in next 2 days

BSEB’s revised press note said that the board will take a decision on the issue of starting or further postponing the evaluation process of Class 10 board exams in the next two days.

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:55 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

After releasing a notification on Monday saying that the evaluation process of the remaining answersheets of Bihar board Class 10 examination has been postponed to May 17 in wake of the covid-19 situation, the Bihar School examination Board Chairman Anand Kishor issued a revised press note saying that the BSEB is still mulling over the issue of starting the evaluation process.

BSEB’s revised press note said that the board will take a decision on the issue of starting or further postponing the evaluation process of Class 10 board exams in the next two days. The board will convey its decision after it is taken by the BSEB.

The evaluation of the class 10 answersheets had been earlier postponed until May 3 due to the coronavirus situation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
May 04, 2020 14:23 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
May 04, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Very good bowler, can use the crease better: Mushtaq Ahmed on India spinner
May 04, 2020 17:19 IST
Screening holds up vehicles, long queues at Chandigarh borders, some enter without checks
May 04, 2020 17:19 IST
On this day: Wasim Akram claims second ODI hat-trick of his career
May 04, 2020 17:17 IST
Anupam Kher: I wanted to show how Irrfan, Rishi made people happy
May 04, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.