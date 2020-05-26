Bihar Board 10th result 2020 declared at onlinebseb.in, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Bihar board matriculation exam 2020 on its official website. Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma declared the result of BSEB matric exam 2020 in the presence of RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department.

Students who have appeared in the Bihar board class 10 exams can check their results online at biharboardonline.com. BSEB declared the results of the Bihar board class 12 exam 2020 on March 24, 2020.

This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls.

In the matric result announced on Tuesday, 4,03,392 students secured first division, 5,24,217 second division and 2,75,402 got third division. In the BSEB matric exam 80.59% of students have passed.

The evaluation of the Bihar board class 10th answersheet was resumed on May 6 and got completed last week.

Over 15 lakh students appeared in BSEB Class 10th exam from February 17 to February 24, which was held across 1368 exam centres. Last year, class 10 results were declared on April 6 with an overall pass percentage of 80.73%.

How to check BSEB class 10 exam 2020 result:

1. Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Bihar Board matric result 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your roll number and roll code and submit

5. Bihar Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

6. Check and download Bihar 10th result