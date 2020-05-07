Sections
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely in mid- May says BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely in mid- May says BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

he other process like tabulation of student records, physical verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers through video call would require a couple of more days. Result is likely to be declared by the third week of May

Updated: May 07, 2020 11:30 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 (HT File)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is mulling to announce long-awaited Class 10 board results by mid-May after it started evaluation of matric answersheets on Wednesday. The Board said that the evaluation process would complete within a week.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said the evaluation process might take five to seven days to complete. “The other process like tabulation of student records, physical verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers through video call would require a couple of more days. Result is likely to be declared by the third week of May,” said the chairman.

Kishor added that the online admission process for Class 11 would begin after the declaration of matric results.

The evaluation of copies was suspended since March 31,about a week after the nationwide lockdown was enforced to fight coronavirus disease outbreak. “After a gap of 35 days, copy evaluation has been resumed. Since schools are closed, the board has asked the evaluators to occupy larger space to maintain social distancing norms. Sanitizers have been provided at all centres”, said a board official.



In another development, the board has invited online applications for scrutiny of intermediate answersheets from May 8 to May 25.

Kishor said, “Those students who are not satisfied with their marks in the intermediate exam can wish for revaluation of their answersheets by making online application for scrutiny through the official website of the board. The applicants will have to pay Rs.70 per subject for revaluation of answersheet.”

BSEB announced intermediate results on March 24.Overall pass percentage was 80.44%.Over 12 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam held in February across 82 centres this year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah calls Visakhapatnam gas leak incident disturbing: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 12:05 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 11:51 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Never batted at number 9: Bravo in awe of T20 Windies’ batting prowess
May 07, 2020 12:31 IST
Football set to allow five subs in ‘temporary’ response to virus suspension
May 07, 2020 12:27 IST
Black Panther spotted in Goa sanctuary is reminding netizens of Bagheera from Jungle Book
May 07, 2020 12:22 IST
Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera
May 07, 2020 12:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.