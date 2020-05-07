Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely in mid- May says BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is mulling to announce long-awaited Class 10 board results by mid-May after it started evaluation of matric answersheets on Wednesday. The Board said that the evaluation process would complete within a week.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said the evaluation process might take five to seven days to complete. “The other process like tabulation of student records, physical verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers through video call would require a couple of more days. Result is likely to be declared by the third week of May,” said the chairman.

Kishor added that the online admission process for Class 11 would begin after the declaration of matric results.

The evaluation of copies was suspended since March 31,about a week after the nationwide lockdown was enforced to fight coronavirus disease outbreak. “After a gap of 35 days, copy evaluation has been resumed. Since schools are closed, the board has asked the evaluators to occupy larger space to maintain social distancing norms. Sanitizers have been provided at all centres”, said a board official.

In another development, the board has invited online applications for scrutiny of intermediate answersheets from May 8 to May 25.

Kishor said, “Those students who are not satisfied with their marks in the intermediate exam can wish for revaluation of their answersheets by making online application for scrutiny through the official website of the board. The applicants will have to pay Rs.70 per subject for revaluation of answersheet.”

BSEB announced intermediate results on March 24.Overall pass percentage was 80.44%.Over 12 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam held in February across 82 centres this year.