Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: BSEB likely to announce matric result today at 6 pm

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE : BSEB matric result is expected to be declared today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check live updates here.

Updated: May 22, 2020 17:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 LIVE Updates (HT File)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 today at 6 pm. After a long wait, the Bihar Board students will be able to check their results online at biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in after it is declared.Over 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exam that was conducted from February 17 to 24.

BSEB has already declared its intermediate results on March 24. The answersheet evaluation of BSEB matric exam had to be left midway after the lockdown was imposed in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Check live updates here:

Keep your admit card ready

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy with them. They will have to enter the roll code, roll number and registration number as mentioned in their admit card to check their BSEB class 10th result 2020.

BSEB likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 shortly



BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 on its official websites soon. Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB class 10th exam will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



Over 15 lakh candidates anxiously waiting for their class 10th results

Over 15 lakh students have been anxiously waiting for their Bihar Board 10th results. The exam was conducted from February 17 to 24.

List of websites to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th result online

Students can visit the official websites like biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline. bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check their results. They will have to login using their roll code, roll number and registration number to check their scores.

