Sections
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result has again been delayed. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has told Live Hindustan that the post- evaluation work of board result is still left and it might take four to five days to complete it.

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that the Bihar Board 10th result will be declared next week (HT File)

Bihar Board 10th result has again been delayed. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has told Live Hindustan that the post- evaluation work of board result is still left and it might take four to five days to complete it. It is expected that the result will be declared anytime after Monday. Lakhs of students were anxiously waiting for their results on Friday . They will have to wait for few more days to get the Bihar Board 10th result 2020.

BSEB has already completed the toppers’ verification process and the board is busy in some post-evaluation work. Once the pending work is completed, the Bihar board students will get their results online at biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in.

Many students took to Twitter to request the board officials to announce their results as early as possible.

Earlier it was expected that the result will be declared on Friday by 6 pm. However, the board officials did not give any update regarding this and could not be contacted after several attempts.



After the Bihar Board 10th result is declared, students can check their results by keying in their roll code, roll number and registration number on the official websites as mentioned above.

Click here for full coverage

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tewari felicitates Mohali admn for Covid-free status
May 22, 2020 18:44 IST
SpiceJet opens booking for domestic flights
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India
May 22, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.