Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Students say we are desperately waiting to know our matric marks

Lakhs of students who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are anxiously waiting for their BSEB 10th Result 2020, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. For many of them, the outcome of the efforts they have put in for the exams is more important than present crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

“Covid may go after a certain period like other viruses, but our results will stay forever,” said Abhishek Kumar, a student of Patna High School, who is desperately waiting to know his marks. He wants to pursue a career in engineering from a reputed institute in the future.

Pankaj Kumar, a student of Shastri Nagar Boys’ High School, is among those students, who frequently visit the website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in to check if there is any new notification about the result announcement. “I really want to get over the result so that I can move ahead with higher studies,” he said.

Rahul Kumar of Ram Lakhan High School, said, “Result will decide fate of my higher studies. If I will get good marks, I will opt science stream and prepare for entrance exam of IIT. Due to pending results, I am not able to concentrate on studies.”

Chandni Kumari of Bankipore Girls’ High School was also anxiously waiting for her Bihar Board Matric Result 2020, as she is expecting good marks. “I expect good marks as questions were not difficult and I was able to solve all,” she added.

Daughter of non-matric parents, Chandni said, “If I get admission in intermediate then I will be the first from my family to pursue higher education.”

A BSEB official said that BSEB Matric Result 2020 would be declared in the next week. “Evaluation of pending answersheets is completed in all districts. Compilation of result is on. After preparation of toppers’ list, the board will finish other formalities including verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers’ through video call”, said the official.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said that after announcement of Bihar Board Matric Result 2020, students can apply for admission in Class 11 through online mode. He said, “Thankfully the board had already implemented digitalization of work to eliminate manual paper system and reduce human interference. Computerized online system has helped the board to continue its regular essential work even in this unprecedented situation.”

More than 15 lakh students appeared in Bihar Board matriculation exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted from February 17 to February 24. Last year, matric results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage 80.73%.