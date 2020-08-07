Bihar Board 10th updated results 2020 declared, check it here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Board 10th updated results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the updated results for class 10th exam. BSEB on Wednesday promoted 2.14 lakh students who had failed in the annual exam, by allotting grace marks to those who were close to the passing mark. This has been done to avoid compartmental exam in the time of Covid-19.

BSEB had announced the matriculation results on May 26 .In Class 10th exam, a total of 208147 candidates including 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects - had failed. After allotting the grace marks, 141677 more candidates (68.07%) have passed in matriculation.

Direct link to check BSEB Class 10th Updated Results 2020

Here’s how to check the results online:

Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

A link will be displayed on the screen that reads

‘Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020’ or Result Updated - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

Your new scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

