Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result 2020 : How to check Matric scores

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results of class 10 examination today around 6 pm on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after it is declared.

This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year a total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric board exam.

How to check BSEB matric result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board matric result 2020’

3. A login page will appear

4. Key in credentials and login

5. Your Bihar Board class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.