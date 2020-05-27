Sections
Home / Education / Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020:  Online application begins from May 29, check details

The Bihar board has decided to accept online applications for scrutiny of papers from Friday onwards.

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will accept online scrutiny applications from the candidates of Bihar Board class 10 examination between May 29 and June 12. BSEB declared the class 10 results on May 26.

The Bihar board has decided to accept online applications for scrutiny of papers from Friday onwards. “Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny online by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said on Wednesday.

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 70 for each paper.

How to apply for scrutiny: 



Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



Click on the link that reads, “Apply for scrutiny (Annual matric Examination 2020)’

Key in your credentials or register yourself

The applicants will get an application ID after registration

Use the application ID and registration number (As given in the hall ticket) to login

A new page will open with subject- list

Click on the tick- mark beside the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny

After selecting the subjects for scrutiny, click on fee payment option

