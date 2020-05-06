Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020: Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will accept online scrutiny applications from the candidates of Bihar Board intermediate examination between May 8 and 25. BSEB had declared the intermediate results on March 24 amid lockdown due to which the scrutiny process was put on hold.

Every year the board used to start the application process for scrutiny immediately after the declaration of result. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown the board had to delay this process.

Now, the board has decided to accept online applications for scrutiny of papers from Friday onwards. “Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny online by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said on Wednesday.

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 70 for each paper. The application fee has to be paid online only.

How to apply for scrutiny:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on “Apply for scrutiny (Annual Intermediate Examination 2020)’

Key in your roll code, roll number and registration number o register yourself

The applicants will get an application ID after registration

Use the application ID and registration number (As given in the hall ticket) to login

A new page will open with subject- list

Click on the tick- mark beside the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny

After selecting the subjects for scrutiny, click on fee payment option

Application fee can be paid online only through debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

Meanwhile, the board has also started the evaluation of answersheets for class 10th exams from today. According to officials, only 25% of the copies are left and it will take a week’s time to complete the evaluation. The board will declare the Bihar Board matric results after the evaluation is completed.