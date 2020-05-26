Bihar Board intermediate result 2020: Deadline to apply for scrutiny extended

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for scrutiny of marks till June 3. The Bihar Board intermediate marks scrutiny application process began on May 8 and was scheduled to close on May 25. BSEB had declared the intermediate results on March 24 amid lockdown, but the scrutiny process was postponed. Every year Bihar board used to start the application process for scrutiny immediately after the declaration of result. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown BSEB had to delay the process this year.

BSEB chairman in a press note said, “Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny online till June 3 by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.”

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 70 for each paper. The application fee has to be paid online only through net banking, UPI, debit or credit cards.

How to apply for scrutiny:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on “Apply for scrutiny (Annual Intermediate Examination 2020)’

Key in your roll code, roll number and registration number o register yourself

The applicants will get an application ID after registration

Use the application ID and registration number (As given in the hall ticket) to login

A new page will open with subject- list

Click on the tick- mark beside the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny

After selecting the subjects for scrutiny, click on fee payment option

Application fee can be paid online only through debit card/ credit card/ net banking

Meanwhile, BSEB will declare the matric results 2020 on Tuesday, May 26 on its official website at onlinebseb.in. Over 15 lakh candidates have been waiting for their results anxiously. The result will be declared at 12:30 pm by the education minister of Bihar Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.