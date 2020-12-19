Bihar Board intermediate practical admit card 2021 released

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for intermediate practical examination. The BSEB class 12th practical exam will be held from January 9 to 18, 2021. Principals of the schools can download the admit cards for their students using the user ID and password provided by the board. The link to download the admit card will be active till January 18.

The download admit card has to be signed and distributed to the students by the school principals. Candidates who were absent in the sent-up examination have not been issued the admit card. Only the candidates who appeared in the sent-up exam will get their admit cards.

Separate admit card for theory examination that is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 13, 2021 will be released later.

How to download BSEB practical admit card 2020:

Visit the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the intermediate practical admit card 2020 link on the homepage

Key in the user ID and password

The admit cards for students will be visible on the screen

Download and take its print out.