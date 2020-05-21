Bihar board matric result 2020: Students anxiously waiting for bseb 10th result, no official confirmation yet

Bihar board matric result 2020: The wait for Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will finally be over very soon. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the matric results anytime soon. Students on Wednesday were anxiously waiting for updates on their Bihar matric results but no official announcement was made. Now there is a high possibility that the result will be declared on Thursday. According to sources, BSEB is busy uploading the results on its websites. However, the board has not revealed the date and time for the declaration of Bihar Board matric results 2020.

Pankaj Kumar, a student of Shastri Nagar Boys’ High School Patna recently said that he frequently visits the website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in to check if there is any new notification about the result announcement. “I really want to get over the result pressure so that I can move ahead with higher studies accordingly,” he told HT. Another student Rahul Kumar of Ram Lakhan High School recently said, “My board result will decide the fate of my higher studies. If I get good marks, I will opt science stream and prepare for JEE to get admission in IIT. Due to the delay in results, I am not able to concentrate on my studies.”

On Tuesday, rumours were floating on the social media regarding the declaration of Bihar board results. A fake list of toppers was also circulating on social media platforms. Later it was learned that it was the toppers list of the previous year.

The board has also faced several challenges in announcing the matric results due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The evaluation of answersheets had to be halted midway due to the coronavirus lockdown. The evaluation work resumed on May 6. The interview of the toppers had also to be conducted by the board through video conferencing in order to maintain social distancing. According to Live Hindustan, around 100 students made it to the top-10 merit list who were interviewed by the panel of experts.This year around 15 lakh candidates have taken the Bihar Board class 10th exam.