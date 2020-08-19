Bihar Board proposes 30% cut in syllabi, govt refers it to experts

On the lines of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which was the first to announce a revised and reduced curriculum for Class 9 to 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state school boards, the Bihar school examination board (BSEB) has also sent a proposal to the state government for reducing syllabi in view of the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic to education.

However, the department of education is yet to take a call on it. It is mulling over the proposal and the matter has been referred to expert group from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and other academicians to decide what could be done to take the load off the students without hurting their prospects for higher and technical education like JEE, NEET, CLAT etc., which would require adequate knowledge to compete in the all India competitions. A large number of students from Bihar take the engineering, medical and other entrance exams for technical courses every year.

The CISCE, CBSE and state boards of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and a few other states had earlier announced reduction in syllabi by 30% to make up for academic loss amid extraordinary situation due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Additional secretary, department of education, Giriwar Dayal Singh said the board’s proposal for 30% reduction in syllabi had been received and brainstorming by experts was on to work out the mechanism.

“The online classes are also on and the effort is aimed at covering 100% syllabi of class 10 and 12 boards. However, if the syllabi needs to be reduced, it has to be decided what should be removed without affecting the students’ preparedness for future exams. The experts will work on it,” he added.

In Bihar, the schools have been badly affected due to the twin impact of pandemic and floods, which have affected nearly 80-lakh population in 18 districts of the state. Though flood is a recurring feature in the state, it’s impact is felt long after the water recedes due to a trail of destruction, including damaged school buildings, it leaves behind. The internet connectivity is also very slow in rural areas. Due to poverty, there is also a question of affordability when it comes to possessing laptops, computers and smartphones. According to the latest figures of the union ministry of social justice and employment, Bihar has 41.4% people living below the poverty line, the highest in the country.

With assembly election also due in October-November, this could further impact schools, as most of them are used for housing security forces. This would leave very little time for the students to do proper schooling, as sent up exams are held in December and after that schools hardly run leading to board exams in February. Bihar was in 2020 the first board to take board exams in February itself.

The CBSE has reduced the syllabi but still asked the schools and teachers to explain even those topic, which have been reduced, as far as possible so that the students don’t have problems in understanding the related topics. However, the reduced topics will not be part of the internal assessment and board exams.

Singh said the reduction in the syllabi would require meticulous planning and hence the experts had been asked to decide how to go about it. “The proposal is being reviewed,” he added.

According to a senior education department official, reducing syllabi was an uphill task, as there were nearly four dozen subjects spread across four streams of science, commerce, social science and humanities, besides several vocational courses. “The forms for board exams are already being filled up, but it is a fact that education has been impacted and would continue to be impacted,” he added.

The date for filling up forms for intermediate is from August 17-27, while that for matriculation is from August 18-28. The class 9 and 11 admissions are also on. “Even if the government plans to open schools at a later date, it will be difficult to engage classes and cover syllabi,” said the official.