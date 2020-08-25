Sections
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 released at ofssbihar.in

Bihar BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 released at ofssbihar.in

Students who have applied for BSEB intermediate admissions can check the cut-off list online at ofssbihar.in.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020. (Screengrab )

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the second cut-off list of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for BSEB intermediate admissions can check the cut-off list online at ofssbihar.in.

The board released the first cut-off list on August 7, 2020. The enrollment for BSEB OFSS 2nd cut-off list 2020 candidates will be done from August 25 to 29, 2020. The Bihar board will release the third merit list after August 29.

Direct link to check BSEB OFSS second cut-off list.



The Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) enables students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools affiliated and recognized with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.



How to check BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020:

Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Details of Second Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks – Stream wise 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the district for which you have applied and click on “Show” button

The BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 will appear on the display screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares guide to skincare
Aug 25, 2020 12:54 IST
‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
Rachakonda Police shares funny video warning netizens against fake news
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
HC refuses to interfere with PG medical course admissions
Aug 25, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.