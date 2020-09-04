Bihar BSSC 1st Inter level main exam date announced at bssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the date of its 1st inter level main examination 2014. In its short notification, BSSC informed that the candidates who have passed the preliminary exam under advertisement no. 06060114 will have to appear in the main exam on October 14.” The official notice can be found on the website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The BSSC 1st inter level preliminary exam was held on December 8,9 and 10 in the year 2018. Its result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63739 candidates were qualified for the main exam.

Check notice

Moreover, BSSC has postponed the interviews for recruitment against advertisement number 08010116 for the post of sanitary inspector and 0606 for the post of pharmacist. The interview for sanitary inspector post was scheduled for September 7 while for the pharmacist post, it was scheduled for September 8 and 9.

Notices regarding the postponement of interviews are available on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in.