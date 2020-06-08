Sections
Bihar CECEB Admissions: Deadline for DCECE 2020 registration extended

Earlier the last date to apply was June 9 which has been extended till June 19. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020. Earlier the last date to apply was June 9 which has been extended till June 19. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can pay the application fee through challan till June 20 and online till June 21. All the candidates who have registered for the competitive exam can make corrections in their application form from June 22 to June 25.

BCECEB conducts the DCECE exam every year for aspirants who wish to take admission in various professional courses in Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state after completing class 12th. 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.



