Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Apply for 142 assistant vacancies

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has invited online applications to fill 142 vacancies for the post of Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sudha.coop on or before November 7, 2020.

Details of Vacancies:

Accounts Assistant - 39 Vacancies

Marketing Assistant - 31 Vacancies

Procurement Assistant - 72 Vacancies

Educational Qualification:

Accounts Assistant - Candidates should have a B.Com degree with 2 years of experience

Marketing Assistant - Candidates should be a graduate with knowledge of Marketing

Procurement Assistant - Candidates should have a degree (Science, Arts, Commerce).Two years of experience will be preferred

Age Limit:

Lower Age Limit - 18 Years

Upper Age Limit for UR - 37 Years

Upper Age Limit for UR (W), BC (M & W), EBC (M & W) - 40 Years

Upper Age Limit for SC & ST (M&W) - 42 Years

Check official notification

Direct link to apply