Home / Education / Bihar district education officers asked to submit report by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools

The Bihar Education Department on Thursday directed all district education officers to submit reports by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools after consulting with students, parents, teachers and management of schools.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:40 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Patna

The schools have been shut in the state for more than two months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier in the morning, Haryana decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner after months of closure.

To prevent the spread of the lethal infection, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has chalked out a strategy to restart academic work.



“Schools to reopen in July in phased manner, starting with classes 10-12, followed by classes 6-9 and 1-5. For social distancing, schools to function at 50 per cent strength. In class of 30 students, 15 will come in morning and 15 in evening or alternate days,” Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said while speaking to media.

