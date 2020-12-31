Bihar education dept to conduct exams for Class 9 from March 4

Academic activities in the government-run schools are likely to get back on track as the state education department has geared up to regularise classes and examinations of the current academic session to prevent delay in next academic session.

Giriwar Dayal Singh, director of secondary education department, held a review meeting on Wednesday with district education officials to assess preparations done for reopening of schools from January 4.

An officials of education department said that examination for Class 9 students enrolled in 2020-21 session will held from March 4 after three months of regular classes. There are around 13.17 lakh students enrolled in Class 9 across the state.

Dayal also released the new academic calendar for session 2021-22. As per new calendar, “First term examination for students of Class 9 will be conducted from July 23 and second term from September 21 followed by final examination. Similarly, Class 11 students will take exam on May 10. A parents and teachers meeting will be held after 21 days of internal assessment to discuss academic performance of students”, said an official.

Earlier in April, education department had promoted students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 to next grade without conducting the annual examination owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Colleges to run regular classes from Jan 4

Patna University is gearing up to resume offline classes from January 4.

“Initially we would start classes for Degree part III students with 50% strength. We will enforce safety protocols including sanitisation, social distancing and no extracurricular activities will take place. We have written a letter to the district administration last week seeking permission for reopening”, said NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare.