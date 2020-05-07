Bihar govt warns students, teachers against ‘fake’ app for study material

As the state dabbles in various online options to engage students at the start of the new session during the lockdown period, the Bihar state textbook publishing corporation has warned students against ‘fake’ app claiming to provide Bihar board and CBSE textbooks.

“The corporation has got information about one such app launched on the Google Play Store by unknown persons. It has unauthorised copies of all the study material provided on the corporation’s official website for Class 1-12,” said its managing director Ranjit Kumar Singh.

The MD said that due to the app ‘Bihar textbooks & CBSE books’, the students as well as teachers were getting confused. “The corporation has not launched any such app so far. The corporation takes exception to this app as it is a clear case of copyright violation, as no permission was sought from the corporation prior to launching the app,” he added

Maintaining that earning through the unauthorised app was a case of cyber crime, the corporation has warned the students and teachers to not use it, as it was fake. “Besides, the app also shows some old study material. When the corporation will launch its own app, it will be communicated,” said the MD, adding that chapter wise study material for all the classes had been made available on the corpoeayion’s website and the students could download them from there.

However, despite the alleged fraud, the corporation has not lodged any case against it.

Earlier, the corporation used to provide free books to the students, but due to delayed printing and more delayed distribution, the government decided four years ago to provide money for books in the bank accounts of students so that they could buy it on their own. Though in that case also, many kind of books copying the corporation’s material reportedly flooded the market.