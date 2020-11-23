Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The examination that was scheduled to be held on November 8, 2020 will now be conducted on December 4, 2020.

Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020.



How to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Nov 23, 2020 13:29 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 13:48 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

BEML secures Rs 501 crore deal from DMRC for 12 more train sets, rise in shares over 2%
Nov 23, 2020 13:47 IST
Tripura woman tied to pole and beaten, five women arrested
Nov 23, 2020 13:45 IST
Data from NASA’s Curiosity rover hints at ancient megaflood in Mars: Study
Nov 23, 2020 13:40 IST
Looking at India team, I feel he should’ve been in Aus: Lara on youngster
Nov 23, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.