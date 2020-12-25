Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BCECE ITICAT Rank Card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on Thursday released the rank card for Bihar ITICAT 2020 . Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2020 on December 4, 2020 can download their rank cards from the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB will soon release the online counselling programme on its official website.

Direct Link to download ITICAT rank card

How to download BCECE ITICAT Rank card 2020:

Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Download ITICAT rank card’

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login and submit

Your BCECEB ITICAT rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.