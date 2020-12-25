Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card

Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card

BCECE ITICAT Rank Card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on Thursday released the rank card for Bihar ITICAT 2020 .

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared (PTI)

BCECE ITICAT Rank Card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on Thursday released the rank card for Bihar ITICAT 2020 . Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2020 on December 4, 2020 can download their rank cards from the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB will soon release the online counselling programme on its official website.

Direct Link to download ITICAT rank card

How to download BCECE ITICAT Rank card 2020:

Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Download ITICAT rank card’

A login page will appear



Key in your roll number and date of birth to login and submit

Your BCECEB ITICAT rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
PSG’s Mbappe thanks Tuchel after reports of German coach’s sacking
by Reuters
Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on national and state highways
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ireland approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.