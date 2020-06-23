Bihar judicial services prelims and revised BPSC mains dates announced

Sections
The commission had released the official notification regarding the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on March 9, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 221 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Grade).

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced the prelims date for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on its official website. As per the notice, the Bihar Judicial Services prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 9, 2020.

The Commission has also released the dates for the 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive exam on Tuesday.

According to the revised schedule, the BPSC Civil Services Main examinations are scheduled to be held on August 4, 5, and 7, 2020.



