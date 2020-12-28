Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Bihar NEET rank list 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar NEET rank list 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar NEET rank list 2020: Candidates can check their Bihar NEET rank online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar NEET rank list 2020. (Screengrab )

Bihar NEET rank list 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released combined medical college-wise opening and closing rank of first and second round of UGMAC 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check their Bihar NEET rank online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Direct link to check Bihar NEET rank list 2020.

How to check Bihar NEET rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘UGMAC’ and click on the link that reads, “Download Combined (First & Second Round) Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC-2020”



The Bihar NEET rank list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check for your rank

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
Chilly Delhi on cold wave brink, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
2nd Test Live: Sixth wicket down, Jadeja dismisses Paine
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ananya Panday speaks up about body positivity and supporting the vulnerable
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘That’s a good enough top 7’: Moody names India’s certainty in Tests
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.