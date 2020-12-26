Sections
Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released, here’s how to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of stenographer assistant sub- inspector on its official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of stenographer assistant sub- inspector. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their BPSSC ASI Steno admit card from the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 174 vacancies.

Exam Pattern: There will be 100 multiple choice questions carrying one mark each.The duration of exam will be 90 minutes. Questions will be asked from general studies and contemporary issues.

How to download BPSSC ASI Steno admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download ASI steno admit card



Key in your login credentials

Your BPSSC ASI steno admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download admit card

