Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download here

Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable recruitment on its official website at csbc.bih.nic. Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 released (HT File)

CSBC Bihar police constable physical efficiency test will be conducted on July 15 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchha Vidyalaya, popularly known as Patna High School in Gardanibagh, Patna.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is conducted under advertisement number 02/2019 to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables The written exam was held on January 12 and March 8. Candidates who have cleared the written test will have to appear for the PET on July 15.

Direct link to download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card



Those who are facing trouble in downloading the admit cards should visit the CSBC office (Harding Road, Patna) between July 13 and 14 and obtain a duplicate copy of admit card. The office will be open from 10 am to 5pm.The place, time and date of PET will be mentioned in the admit card.



Important Documents: Candidates will have to bring along a valid Photo ID proof with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, caste certificate if required etc. at the time of PET. Click here for full list of documents that are required to bring along at the time of test.

CSBC Official website

