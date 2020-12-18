Bihar schools, coaching institutions to reopen from January 4 for class 9 onwards

Schools and coaching institutions in the state are set to reopen from January 4 with Covid-19 safety protocols, after facing closure for straight nine months owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group on Friday after consultation with state education department and other stakeholders.

Officials said that private schools and coaching centres will be responsible for sanitising their premises and implementing Covid-19 guidelines.

Principal secretary of state education department, Sanjay Kumar, said, “The crisis management group has decided to open schools for class 9 upwards from January 4 with safety conditions. The same will be applicable for coaching institutions. Schools will have to follow SOPs laid by union ministry for home affairs. An elaborated guideline for reopening of schools will be laid down soon.”

“A review meeting will be held after 15 days of first phase of reopening. If all goes well, lower classes will be resumed later in a phased manner”, he added.

Officials said that two face masks will be given to students of government schools free of cost. With reopening of schools and coaching centres, private hostels will also reopen as thousands of students take accommodation in hostels in the state capital.

All educational institutions in the state including private and government school and coaching institutions are facing closure since March 15 in view of nationwide lockdown triggered by Covid-19.

The state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 9 to 12 only for doubt-clearance since September 28.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi took to twitter thanking the chief minister Nitish Kumar and state education minister Ashok Choudhary for reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) welcomed the government’s decision. Shamael Ahmad, national president of PSCWA, said, “Schools fraternity heaved a sigh of relief after government’s decision. Private schools will follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines. We will also provide online counselling to students before reopening for assuring adherence to safety protocols.”

Association of Independent Schools, Bihar, also welcomed the decision and extended gratitude towards the government for considering their repeated requests.

Association’s director CB Singh, said, “The government took very timely decision as board exams are approaching closer. Regular classes will help the students to practice better and perform good in the board exams.”

Sudhir Singh, founder member of Coaching Associations of Bihar said, “More than 3500 coaching centres in the state were shut down since March. Reopening will help students to cover their syllabus and seek face to face guidance of academicians.”