Bihar schools reopen from today after 6 months for class 9th to 12th students

Patna-based government and private schools are set to reopen from Monday for providing academic guidance to students of Class 9 to 12, who voluntarily wish to visit school with a written consent of their guardians.

On Sunday, several schools were seen completing last-minute preparation for making the school campus safe and ready, as students are going to visit their school for the first time in Covid-19 era.

Government-run Patna High School has completed sanitisation of campus, classroom and has made provision for thermal screen at entrance gate.

The school’s principal Rajiv Ranjan said, “We have allowed 90 students each of Class 9 and 10 to visit school on Monday at 10.30 pm. Alternate seating arrangement has been made engaging extra classroom for maintain physical distance. 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff have been called.”

He said, “Students will have to show written application of their guardian’s at entrance gate. Any extracurricular activity or assemble prayer will not be held.”

Similarly, a CBSE-affiliated private school Bishop Scott Boys’ School has called students of Class 9 on the first day of reopening.

Ashfaque Iqbal, vice principal of the school, said, “We have prepared class-wise roster for calling students for doubt-clearance. We have taken consent of parents through google forms and a good percentage of them is willing to send their wards.”

“School campus has been thoroughly sanitised. Extra stock of fresh mask has been kept for providing if any student loses or tear their mask. Teachers will man classes and prevent them from exchanging articles”, added Iqbal.

Another school Baldwin Academy has also geared up for calling students.

Principal Rajiv Sinha said, “Only 40 to 50 students have shown interest in coming to school. Provision for thermal screening and hand sanitisation has been made along with distant seating arrangement. Guardians are responsible for picking and dropping of their wards as bus would not ply for them.”

Meanwhile, few schools will not resume from Monday as they are conducting CBSE compartmental exam which will conclude on September 30.

Principal of St Michael’s High School, Fr Armstrong Edison, said, “Our school will conduct doubt clearance class after conclusion of compartmental exam.”

Last week, state education department allowed reopening of schools (outside containment zones) from September 28 for students of Class 9 to 12 who wish to seek academic guidance on voluntary basis.

Schools have to mandatorily follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued ministry of health and family welfare which includes staggering of classrooms, no sharing of objects, separate timing slots, physical distancing and sanitisation of premises for phased reopening of schools.

As per MHA guidelines, all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed for regular operation till September 30.