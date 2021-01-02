Sections
Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 4102 staff nurse vacancies

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Health Society has invited online applications for recruitment against 4102 vacancies for the post of staff nurse. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before January 20.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Health Society has invited online applications for recruitment against 4102 vacancies for the post of staff nurse. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before January 20. According to the official notification, per month salary will be Rs 20,000.

Essential Qualification:

GNM (General Nurse & Midwifery) course from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and the candidate should be registered with the Nursing Council

OR

B.Sc. Nursing from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and the candidate should be registered with the Nursing Council



OR

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from any nursing school/ institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and the candidate should be registered with the Nursing Council

(i) Candidates should have permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council/ Indian Nursing Council/ Any State Nursing Council.

(ii) Selected candidates should provide the permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council (BNRC), Patna before their joining

Age Limit: Unreserved/EWS 37 yrs, Unreserved/EWS (Female) - 40 yrs, BC/MBC (Male & Female) - 40 yrs, SC/ST (Male & Female)- 42 yrs. 10 years relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicant.

Check official notification

Apply Online

