Bihar STET 2019 cancelled: Paper was leaked, finds investigative committee

Bihar School Examination Board has cancelled the Bihar STET 2020 after an investigation committee probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam that was held on January 28, 2020.

In a press release issued by BSEB, it is informed that the BSTET 2020 has been cancelled and the date of re- examination will be notified in the due course of time.

A total of 2 lakh 47 thousand 241 candidates had appeared for the BSTET 2020 that was conducted in two shifts across 317 centres on January 28.

A four- member committee was constituted that was headed by Chief Vigilance Officer Nilkamal to probe into the matter. It was found that question paper was leaked and circulated through mobile phone.

Also, questions of social science papers were not divided into separate groups. Moreover, many candidates had also created a chaos in the exam centre and vandalised the property. Considering these irregularities, the board has cancelled the examination.

BSEB has also requested the education department to re-conduct the BSTET examination. The dates will be notified in the due course of time.