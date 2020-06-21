Bihar STET 2020 re-exam to be conducted online

The state education department is all set to rope in the Bihar state electronics development corporation limited (Beltron) to facilitate the re-examination of state teachers’ eligibility test (STET) online.

Secondary education director Giriwar Dayal Singh on Friday evening gave his nod to the proposal sent by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for assigning Beltron’s capabilities for conducting the cancelled exam.

Altogether 2.47 lakh students took the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28 this year. However, the examination was cancelled after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam.

On May 17, BSEB informed that the STET exam was declared void citing the report submitted by the investigating committee which confirmed that question paper was leaked and circulated through mobile phone. The committee also stated that questions of social science papers were not divided into separate groups. Moreover, many candidates had created chaos in the exam centre and vandalised the property. Considering these irregularities, the board has cancelled the examination.

STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of higher and higher secondary schools teachers.

According to education department, the re-examination is likely to be held in August or September this year. However, the candidates are not required to apply again or pay the exam fee for appearing in the re-exam.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police Service Commission announced that 65th combined competitive exam (Mains) will be held on July 25, 26 and 28. More than 4 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam held on October 15 last year.