Bihar STET re-exam 2019 answer key released, raise objections till May 4

The answer key has been released for all the sets of all the subjects of paper I and Paper II. The BSEB had conducted the Bihar STET re-exam 2019 on February 26, 2020.

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:02 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar school examination board (BSEB) has released the answer key of Bihar STET re-exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the re-examination can check their answer key and raise objections online at biharboardonline.com on or before May 4, 2020.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate references, and it must be noted that the representation received after the stipulated time will not be considered.

Here’s the direct link to check the Bihar STET re-exam answer key.



