Bihar STET re-exam 2019 answer key to be released on May 1

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted Bihar STET re-exam 2019 on February 26, 2020.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:20 IST

By Nilesh Mathur, Hiondustan Times New Delhi

The answer key will be uploaded on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboardonline.com and will be there till May 4. (HT file)

The answer key of Bihar STET re-exam 2019 will be released on May 1. The answer key will be released for all the sets of all the subjects of paper I and Paper II. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted Bihar STET re-exam 2019 on February 26, 2020.

The answer key will be uploaded on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboardonline.com and will be there till May 4. Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys between May 1 and May 4. The objections can be raised only through the online mode and any representation received after the stipulated time will not be considered.

Bihar STET exam 2019 was conducted on January 28 but was cancelled in four centres. So the re-exam had to be conducted for the candidates of the cancelled centres.

