Bihar STET re-exam: Candidates say exam centres too far, means of transport too few

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released admit cards of candidates appearing in re-examination for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) which is scheduled from September 9 to 21 across 12 districts in Bihar.

As per BSEB, 2.47 lakh candidates are likely to take the online STET to be held at 60 exams centres, for which state education department has roped in Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELRON).

However, after downloading admit card, thousands of candidates, including women and differently-abled aspirants are in distress as they have been allotted exam centres 100 to 300 km far from their home districts, despite having exam centres in those districts.

Many are worried as they may have to miss the exam due to far-flung exam centres in the absence of smooth public transportation facility.

They also argued that even if train operation resumes between September 4 to 13 for ferrying aspirants of JEE, NEET and NDA, that won’t help in catering transportation needs of STET aspirants as its destination and timing varies with other on-going exams.

Sadhna Jha, a candidate who lives in Patna said, “My exam centre is located in Purnia. I am a mother of one-year old. It is not feasible for me to commute 350 km twice a day wearing mask for straight 14 to 15 hours.”

Rewati Raman Jha, a differently abled aspirant, said, “I live in Darbhanga but I have been allotted exam centre in Bihar Sharif. It is difficult to commute to another district. My career is on stake.”

Vivek Anand who lives in Patna, said, “My exam is scheduled on September 15 and by then the train operations will be suspended. I have been allotted the exam centre in Gaya and I have to appear in the first shift for which reporting time is 7 am.”

Anand said, “I can’t figure out how to commute 130 km in morning hours in the absence of train facility. Even if I choose a private vehicle to reach exam centre, it will take at least four hours to reach on time.”

Meanwhile, BSEB has issued guidelines for the candidates.

“Candidates should maintain social distancing and bring their own mask, gloves, personal sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle and pen along with exam related documents,” the instruction read.

Candidates have also been asked to self-declare that they had not been in close contact with any Covid-19 positive person. Candidates who don’t have ‘Arogya Setu’ app on their mobiles have to certify that they have not been tested positive for Covid-19.

This is third time STET 2019 is being held this year, after cancellation of two exams held in January and February respectively.