Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4638 teaching vacancies, here’s direct link

Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bsusc.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020: Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of assistant professors in state’s universities on Thursday, December 10, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bsusc.bihar.gov.in. However, the last date of receipt of downloaded hard copy of online application along with the photocopies of all the requisite documents, duly self attested, in the commission’s office by registered/speed post is until December 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,638 assistant professors in 52 subjects in the state’s universities.

Earlier, the commission had advertised the vacancies on September 23, 2020, and the last date for submission of applications online was ending on November 2, which was later extended till December 2 in view of Assembly elections and restricted activities in the universities and other offices due to Covid-19 pandemic, election and festival. The commission further extended the last date to apply till December 10, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

