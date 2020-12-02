Bihar Varsity recruitment: BSUSC extends last date for application to Dec 10

Last date for online submission of applications for appointment of 4,638 assistant professors in Bihar extended again. (HT file)

Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) on Friday extended the last date for online submission of applications for appointment of 4,638 assistant professors in 52 subjects in the state’s universities for the second time. Now, the candidates can apply up to December 10.

Earlier, the BSUSC had extended the date up to December 2 in view of Assembly elections and restricted activities in the universities and other offices due to Covid-19 pandemic, election and festival. The last date for submission of hard copy of applications with all documents through post was December 24.

Commission chairman Dr Rajvardhan Azad said that there was sudden rush of applicants in the last couple of days with over 16000 submitting applications. “This caused a lot of pressure on the server. There was also demand for increase in date. Therefore, we have increased the date so that all tie candidates get appropriate time.

So far, the BSUSC has received over 52000 applications for the appointment of 4,638 assistant professors, with the maximum number of applicants from Bihar (25718), followed by neighbouring Uttar Praadesh (15200). The applicants are from the length and breadth of the country, covering 33 states and union territories.

The commission had advertised the vacancies on September 23, just ahead of the announcement of state elections, and the last date for submission of applications online was ending on November 2.

“There are applicants even from Arunachal Pradesh, Andman & Nicobar, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim, besides states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Andhra Pradesh,” said the BSUSC chairman.

Bihar legislature had passed the Bihar state university service commission Act in 2017 to vest the power of recruitment back in the commission, which was earlier dissolved in 2007. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar government had constituted the commission in February 2019 with Azad, former chief and professor of ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, as the chairman.

Before the Assembly election, the statute for recruitment was cleared and later amended to give preference to candidates from Bihar, which was not the case in the earlier recruitment through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)