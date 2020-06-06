Sections
Home / Education / BITSAT 2020 exam schedule released, admit card from June 23

BITSAT 2020 exam schedule released, admit card from June 23

As per the schedule available on the official website, BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available to download from June 23 to August 10, 2020.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the schedule for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2020, or BITSAT 2020 on its official website.

As per the schedule available on the official website, BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available to download from June 23 to August 10, 2020. Earlier, the institute had decided to conduct the BITSAT 2020 from August 6 to 10. The exam was re-scheduled to be held from May 16 to 25 but was postponed due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The test city allotment is scheduled on July 1, while the candidates will be able to choose their test date and slot on the official website from July 10 to July 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 4,286 Shramik special trains operated till now, says Indian Railways and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 16:32 IST
Job for migrants should be NDA’s top priority in Bihar: Chirag Paswan
Jun 06, 2020 16:36 IST
Indonesian army helicopter crashes, killing 3: Report
Jun 06, 2020 16:29 IST
Holding defends India against claims of intentionally losing to England
Jun 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.