BITSAT 2020 online test slot booking begins at bitsadmission.com

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, on Wednesday began the BITSAT 2020 slot booking on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now book their online test slots online at bitsadmission.com on or before September 10, 2020, until 5 pm.

“Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for BITSAT-2020 during 9th Sept 2020 (11.00am) till 10th Sept 2020 (5.00pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” reads an official notice.

The BITSAT 2020 admit card will be available to download from September 13 to 23, 2020.

The institute conducts the BITSAT examination for admission to various undergraduate programmes.

