BITSAT 2020 registration process, exam dates extended due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Monday extended the last date to submit the online applications for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 till May 5 due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the BITSAT 2020 online at bits-pilani.ac.in on or before the extended deadline until 5 pm.

Earlier, the BITSAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 25, which now will be held after May 24, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

“Under the circumstances, the BITSAT-2020 examination, earlier scheduled during May 16–25, 2020, shall be held after May 24, 2020. The new test dates, along with other changes in the schedule for admissions, shall be announced later on this website (www.bitsadmission.com). All are advised to check this website for updates. We will also communicate individually through email wherever possible,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.