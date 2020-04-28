Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / BITSAT 2020 registration process, exam dates extended due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

BITSAT 2020 registration process, exam dates extended due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the BITSAT 2020 online at bits-pilani.ac.in on or before the extended deadline until 5 pm.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:43 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BITSAT 2020. (Screengrab)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Monday extended the last date to submit the online applications for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 till May 5 due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the BITSAT 2020 online at bits-pilani.ac.in on or before the extended deadline until 5 pm.

Earlier, the BITSAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 25, which now will be held after May 24, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

“Under the circumstances, the BITSAT-2020 examination, earlier scheduled during May 16–25, 2020, shall be held after May 24, 2020. The new test dates, along with other changes in the schedule for admissions, shall be announced later on this website (www.bitsadmission.com). All are advised to check this website for updates. We will also communicate individually through email wherever possible,” reads the official notification.



Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.