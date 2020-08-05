BITSAT 2020 revised exam dates released, check fresh schedule here

Sections
BITSAT is a computer-based examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including a bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23. (Shutterstock)

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the revised dates of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) on its official website. As per the revised schedule, the BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23.

Earlier, BITSAT was scheduled to be held from May 16 to 25, 2020, but was postponed to August 6 to 10, 2020, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The institute had also said that the more updates regarding the BITSAT 2020 exam scheduled will be updated soon on the official website.

BITSAT is a computer-based examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including a bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses.



