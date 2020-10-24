Sections
BITSAT 3rd iteration result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check

BITSAT 3rd iteration result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

BITSAT 2020: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the third iteration result on its official website at bitsadmission.com.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BITS Pilani

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the third iteration result on its official website at bitsadmission.com. “ BITSAT Iteration-3 results for admissions in First Degree Programmes at BITS Pilani is announced. Please Click Here to check your assignment,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

The BITS Admission Test was conducted from September 16 to 23, 2020. The BITSAT 2020 examination is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes at the institute. BITSAT result was declared on September 29 after which first and second round of iteration was conducted.

Direct link to check result

How to download BITSAT 2020 Iteration Result:

Visit the official website at bitsadmissions.com

Click on the link given for the third iteration result

Key in your application number and password to login

The result and assignment will be displayed on the screen

